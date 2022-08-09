2 Bangladeshis receive prestigious British accolades

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson has presented the insignia of honorary Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) and of the British Empire Medal (BEM) to two Bangladeshi nationals - Tanazzeena Qureshi and Linus Pradip Gomes respectively.

The honours were presented at a ceremony held on Monday (8 August) at the Residence of the British High Commissioner in Dhaka.

Tanazzeena Qureshi received the honorary MBE for her exemplary service to the Department for Work and Pensions team at the British High Commission in Bangladesh, ensuring that UK pensions and benefits are correctly paid to those in Bangladesh who are entitled to receive them.

Linus Pradip Gomes made an outstanding contribution as Butler for more than 30 years at the Residence of the British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, ensuring the success of high-level entertainment and the comfort of the Residence's many guests.

Marking the occasion, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson said, "I am delighted to present these awards to Ms Tanazzeena Qureshi and Mr Linus Pradip Gomes on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen. They have been two of our finest colleagues in their contribution to promoting British interests in Bangladesh. I congratulate them on their achievements and wish them all the very best."