2 Bangladeshis among the 100 most influential people in climate

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 November, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 05 November, 2022, 09:56 am

Dr Saleemul Huq (L) and Rafiqul Islam Montu (R)
Dr Saleemul Huq (L) and Rafiqul Islam Montu (R)

Two Bangladeshis have made it into the list of "100 Most Influential People in Climate 2022/23" by Apolitical.

They are British-Bangladeshi Scientist Dr Saleemul Huq and Environment Journalist Rafiqul Islam Montu.

Apolitical - a British non-profit organisation and global network for the government helping public servants find the ideas, people and partners they need to solve the hardest challenges - made the announcement on its official website on Friday (4 November).

The global policy watchdog published the list on the occasion of the 27th United Nations Climate Conference Conference of Parties (COP27) to be held in Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh from 6-18 November this year.

Journalist Rafiqul Islam Montu confirmed this information to The Business Standard on Friday night.

According to Apolitical's official website, Saleemul Huq is 16th among the top 20 most influential people in climate this year, alongside Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres, Youth Activist Greta Thunberg and others.

Apolitical mentioned that Saleemul is known for Climate mitigation and adaptation in the global south.

"Saleemul Huq is a Bangladeshi scientist who is the founding director of the International Centre for Climate Change and Development and a senior fellow at the International Institute for Environment and Development. Huq has been a lead author for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. He has published numerous reports and articles in the space, and was awarded the Burtoni Award, which recognises outstanding contributions to the science of adaptation to climate change, for his work," stated the organisation.

Rafiqul Islam Montu, on the other hand, was selected under the Academia and Advocacy category.

The list states that Rafiqul is known for Coastal climate journalism and photography.

"Rafiqul is a Bangladeshi journalist using stark, unflinching photography to document the unfolding impact of climate change on Bangladesh's drowning coastal communities. The recipient of over 20 awards, his work was integral to communicating the urgency of climate adaptation at COP26," it said.

The organisations, groups and individuals who have taken initiative to find and implement climate solutions are named in this list by Apolitical.

From green finance to indigenous land activism, this list is a success story in the fight against climate change.

Every country's government is at the forefront of climate action, the organisation said.

However, publishing the list aims to raise the profile of climate policymakers. The list also focuses on protagonists of climate action, including voices from the Global South and grassroots campaigns.

FILE PHOTO: View of a COP27 sign on the road leading to the conference area in Egypt&#039;s Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh town as the city prepares to host the COP27 summit next month, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt October 20, 2022. REUTERS/Sayed Sheasha/File Photo

