2 Bangladeshi youths killed in South Africa

Two Bangladeshi youths have been killed in Brakpan city of South Africa after miscreants opened fire on them during a robbery.

The deceased were Arif Hossain, 22, hailing from Sonaimuri Upazila and Shuvo, 23, from Porkara village in Noakhali.

Arif's neighbour Azad said, "Shuvo and Arif Hossain left for South Africa as migrant workers four months ago. They were working in a shop owned by a Bangladeshi in Brakpan."

"Two African men entered the shop around 8:30pm to rob it. They shot Shuvo and hacked three others with sharp weapons, including Arif and Hasan," Azad added.

The local people rescued the injured and took them to the nearby hospital where the doctor on duty declared Shuvo and Arif dead.

The families of the deceased have sought the government's cooperation to bring back their bodies.