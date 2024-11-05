2 arrested with pistol stolen from police station in Ctg

Chattogram police arrest suspects on 4 November 2024 with weapons stolem from the station. Photo: Courtesy

Chattogram Metropolitan Police's (CMP) Pahartali police station conducted a raid in the Sagarika Intersection area yesterday (4 November) and arrested two people involved in looting the police station on 5 August.

Police also recovered a looted pistol and many other police equipment from their possession.

The arrested were identified as Md. Mahabur Rahman, 27, and Nur Nabi, 25.

Kazi Mohammad Tarek Aziz, additional deputy commissioner (PR and Media) of CMP, confirmed the details of the operation through a press release in the evening.

According to the press release, Md Mahabur Rahman, 27, a suspect in the 5 August Pahartali police station looting and arson case, was arrested in the morning. "Following a thorough investigation, it was revealed that Mahabur, along with 6-7 other individuals, was involved in the incident", he added.

Police recovered several items used by police officers from his residence, including a police uniform, watches, mobile phones, shoes, an umbrella, and a raincoat. Following further questioning, Mahabur disclosed the location of additional stolen items, leading police to a pond near B Tech Bazar, where they recovered two burned motorcycles.

Upon further interrogation, Mahabur revealed the identity of his accomplice, Nur Nabi. Police conducted a raid in the Railway Housing Society area, apprehending him at 3:30pm. Later, based on information provided by both suspects, a raid was conducted in the Ispahani Hills at 5:00 pm, where officers unearthed a 9mm pistol stolen from the Pahartali police station around 6:30 pm.

Legal proceedings are underway against the arrested suspects, according to Pahartali police station officials.