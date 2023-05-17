2 army men killed, 2 injured in attack by Kuki-Chin separatists in Bandarban

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
17 May, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 02:01 pm

Two soldiers of Bangladesh Army were killed and two officers were injured in an attack on Monday (16 May) carried out by Kuki-Chin National Army (KNA) in Bandarban.

The incident occurred in the district's Ruma upazila when the KNA separatists detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) and opened fire on an army patrol team.

An army patrol team, led by Major Manowar of Sungsungpara Army Camp, conducted a drive yesterday after receiving reports of armed terrorists hiding in Ruma upazila's Jarulchharipara, reads an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release issued this morning (Tuesday, 17 May).

At around 13:55 hours (local time), as the patrol team approached the water spill near Jarulchhari Para, KNA separatists triggered an IED and opened fire from hiding. Four army personnel – two soldiers and two officers – got critically injured in the attack.

The injured army men were airlifted by a helicopter to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Chattogram for immediate medical attention. The two injured soldiers succumbed to their injuries at the hospital while the officers are currently undergoing treatment, added the ISPR press release.

It is to be noted that KNA has recently been attempting to create a destabilising environment through acts of terrorism in the forests of Ruma, Rowangchhari, and Thanchi upazilas of Bandarban. 

Chief of Bangladesh Army General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed has expressed profound sorrow over the untimely deaths of the brave soldiers who laid down their lives for the country. He also extended his heartfelt condolences to the grieving families.

