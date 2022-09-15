2 AL leaders besides the party-nominated one submitted nomination papers for Dinajpur District Council polls

In the Dinajpur District Council elections, two leaders of the Dinajpur District Awami League unit, besides the ruling party Awami League-nominated candidate, have filed their nomination papers for the post of chairman, to remain on "standby".

Azizul Imam Chowdhury, general secretary of the Dinajpur District Awami League and former chairman of the Dinajpur District Council, has been nominated by the party.

The other two Awami League leaders who submitted nomination papers are Faridul Islam, vice president of the party's district unit and former upazila (Sadar) chairman, and Taiyab Uddin Chowdhury, youth and sports secretary of the district unit.

The two candidates said they submitted nomination papers as per the decision of the District Awami League which wants them to remain on standby after they came to know the party-nominated candidate Azizul Imam has some bank loan problems that may nullify his nomination.

"We have come to know that Imam Chowdhury is a defaulter, which he admitted to us too. So, the district Awami League decided that if he cannot repay the bank loan for any reason, he may lose his candidature. That is why I have been asked by the party to submit nomination papers," said Taiyab Uddin Chowdhury.

Former upazila chairman (Sadar) Faridul Islam said, "We have been kept on standby. If everything is fine with Imam Chowdhury, we will withdraw the nomination. One of the three of us will finally be selected by the district committee."

Farukuzzaman Chowdhury Michael, joint secretary, Dinajpur District Awami League, also confirmed that such a decision was taken by the party.

However, Azizul Imam Chowdhury said, "The party nominates one person and in this case, it is me. I hope the others will withdraw their nomination papers. There is such an instruction from the party too."

Regarding the loan default issue, he said, "I have nothing to say. You will see what happens after the nomination papers are finally reviewed."

From other parties, Delowar Hossain, president of Jatiya Party Dinajpur District, submitted his nomination papers to participate in the election.

According to the election commission, 48 people have filed nomination papers for 13 posts of general members, and 15 people have filed nomination papers for five reserved women member posts. There are 1,479 voters.

Dinajpur District Senior Election Officer Shahinur Islam Pramanik said, "Nomination papers have been submitted in a peaceful atmosphere and preparations have been made to carry out the remaining polling tasks peacefully."