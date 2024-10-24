198 law officers appointed for Mymensingh, Moulvibazar

The government has appointed 198 law officers for Mymensingh and Moulvibazar districts.

A gazette notification was issued by the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs in this regard yesterday (23 October).

Of them, 42 were appointed for Moulvibazr courts and 156 for Mymensingh courts.

The law officers include Government Prosecutors (GP), additional GPs, assistant GPs, Public Prosecutors (PP), additional PPs and assistant PPs.

Md Azharul Haque and Md Anwar Aziz Tutul were appointed as GP and PP respectively for Mymensingh district and sessions judge court.

Besides, advocate Mamunur Rashid and Md Abdul Matin Chowdhury were appointed as the GP and PP for Moulvibazar courts.