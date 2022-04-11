1971 Muslim Market massacre: Remains buried in martyred intellectuals’ graveyard

Remains of the victims of the Muslim Market massacre by Pakistani aggressors during the time of the Liberation War in 1971 were buried today with state honour at the martyred intellectuals' graveyard in Mirpur.

The burial was held on Monday under the supervision of Bangladesh Army and in the presence of Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed.

At that time, senior officers of the army, other members of the army and local dignitaries were present.

During the 1971 Liberation War, the Pakistani aggressors carried out barbaric massacres in innumerable places in Bangladesh, including Mirpur Muslim Bazar.

On 27 July 1999, while digging a well during the renovation of the Nuri Mosque in Mirpur's Section 12, many things were unearthed including skulls and bones, human hair braids, veils, and pieces of clothing.

To ascertain whether the recovered bones and skulls were evidence of the genocide of 1971, the War Crimes Facts Finding Committee examined the evidence of martyrs and carried out scientific research which included examining tissue samples of blood relatives of the martyrs.

Some of the remains were later donated to the Liberation War Museum and some to the Army Museum for preservation.