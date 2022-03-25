1971 Genocide: FM Momen says it’s a shame for Pakistan

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Friday hoped that the new generation of Pakistan will understand Pakistan Army's genocide in Bangladesh in 1971 and raise their voice for perpetrators' punishment.

"Pakistani junta who committed the genocide went unpunished. It's very unfortunate and shameful. It's a shame for Pakistan, too. They should have tried them," he told reporters after attending a seminar in the city.

Earlier he spoke at a seminar titled "Bangladesh Genocide in 1971" as the guest of honour jointly organised by Ministry of Liberation War Affairs and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, held at Liberation War Museum Auditorium, Agargaon.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque spoke as the chief guest. Founding President of Genocide Watch Professor Gregory Stanton, renowned genocide expert Dr Helen Jarvis and Trustee of Liberation War Museum Mofidul Hoque also spoke.

Momen said the parliament adopted the resolution to commemorate 25 March as "Genocide Day", marking day of the beginning of Bangladesh's glorious nine-month long Liberation War.

He said efforts are on to get international recognition of genocide and it was the day when the Pakistani army and its collaborators started one of the most heinous genocides of world history.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the issue is now alive and the government is trying to get international recognition of it, he said.

"We believe commemoration of 25 March as Genocide Day is not only paying homage to the great and brave martyrs of 1971 but also creating public awareness against the genocide happened and happening all around the world," he said.

Genocide Watch has issued "Declaration in Commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Bangladesh Genocide" and Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention has issued "Statement on the Bangladesh Genocide of 1971" a few months ago.

Momen quoted from the speech of our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman delivered at the UN General Assembly in 1974 and said, "I know that the souls of our martyrs join us in pledging that the Bangalee nation fully commits itself to the building of a world order in which the aspiration of all men and women for peace and justice will be realised."

The speakers paid profound respect to Bangabandhu whose unprecedented charismatic leadership and long struggle helped in achieving our long-cherished independence.

They also paid homage to the memories of the three million martyrs of the War of Liberation, who sacrificed their lives for the cause of Bangladesh.