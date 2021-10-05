197 more hospitalised with dengue fever in 24hrs

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 October, 2021, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2021, 06:45 pm

According to the DGHS, 19,133 patients have been diagnosed with dengue this year and 73 of them died of the mosquito-borne disease

Dengue patients taking treatment in a hospital: Photo: TBS
Dengue patients taking treatment in a hospital: Photo: TBS

Some 197 new patients were hospitalised with dengue fever across the country in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). 

Among the new patients, 151 were admitted to government and private hospitals in Dhaka, while the remaining 46 were outside Dhaka division.

According to the DGHS, 19,133 patients have been diagnosed with dengue this year and 73 of them died of the mosquito-borne disease.

Some 901 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are currently receiving treatment in various hospitals of the country as of Tuesday morning, the DGHS said.

Of them, 731 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 170 were listed outside Dhaka.

So far, 18,159 dengue patients have been released from hospitals after recovery, according to the DGHS.

This year, the number of infections is rising amid increasing allocation for fighting mosquito-borne diseases. Dhaka city authorities have stuck to fogging and spraying larvicide although these approaches have not proven to be effective in mosquito control.

Dengue

