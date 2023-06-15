193 Bangladeshi Americans slam 6 US congressmen’s claims about minority communities as 'false and misleading'

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 June, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 15 June, 2023, 11:59 am

Related News

193 Bangladeshi Americans slam 6 US congressmen’s claims about minority communities as 'false and misleading'

TBS Report
15 June, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 15 June, 2023, 11:59 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A group of 193 Bangladeshi Americans has issued a rebuttal demanding the withdrawal of six US congressmen's stance on the state of minority communities in Bangladesh under the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

They said the letter written by the US congressmen contains false and misleading information which would exacerbate the plights of minorities in Bangladesh, according to a press release, dated 14 June (Tuesday).

"We, the undersigned Bangladeshi Americans, request the congressmen to withdraw the false information from the letter. The wrong information would not only undermine the credibility of the congressmen's stance on Bangladesh minority rights but also jeopardise the security and safety of the undersigned Bangladeshi Americans. The worst, all the false statements would exacerbate the plights of minorities in Bangladesh," the statement reads.

Noting that the Hindu, Christian, and Buddhist leaders in Bangladesh have rejected the claims as "categorically false", they warned that the misleading claims would hide the real culprits who might be trying to win the 2024 Bangladesh election by feeding wrong information to US lawmakers.

The 193 signatories called the letter written to President Joe Biden "concerning and detrimental" to the Bangladeshi minority communities.    

In support of their claim, they presented the Population and Housing Census report of 2022 where the percentage growth of the Hindu population from 2011-2022 has been shown to be the highest (6.7%) since 1991.

They further stated that the groups responsible for violence against minorities and terrorist attacks in Bangladesh may be feeding misinformation aimed at election engineering to bring the perpetrators in power.

In the letter, they urged the congressmen to withdraw their statement for the safety, and wellness of the Bangladeshi minorities and Bangladeshi Americans who have been actively fighting for minority rights in Bangladesh for decades.
 
Earlier, Six US congressmen brought allegations of human rights violations against the current Bangladesh government and called on President Joe Biden to take action to create opportunities for free and fair parliamentary elections in the country.

"We request urgent action to stop the human rights abuses by the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazad of Bangladesh, and to give the people of Bangladesh the best possible chance for free and fair parliamentary elections to be scheduled this fall," read the letter, published by Bob Good, one of the six congressmen, on his official website on Friday (2 June).

Along with Good, Congressmen Scott Perry, Barry Moore, Tim Burchett, Warren Davidson and Keith Self signed the letter. All six congressmen belong to the Republican Party.

"Since Sheikh Hasina's rise to power, the Hindu population has been halved. Looting and burning of households, destruction of temples and religious idols, murder, rape, and forced religious conversion are causing Hindus to flee Bangladesh," the letter said.

The six US congressmen further said in the letter: "Sheikh Hasina's government also has persecuted Bangladesh's minority Christian population burning and looting places of worship, jailing pastors, and breaking up families when religious conversion occurs."

Top News

US Congress / US lawmakers / US congressman / Bangladesh-US / Religious minorities

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Saber Hossain Chowdhury. Sketch: TBS

'Our main goal is to protect the lives and livelihoods of climate-vulnerable people'

3h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Heatwave subsides, but does so our concern for greenery?

20h | Features
Although learning on screen may come with some distraction, online materials can provide opportunities for interactive learning experiences. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Digital resources: Helps students excel or makes them lazy?

21h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

What a leader should not do: The 10 Ps of leadership

23h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

How the energy sector plays a key role in Bangladesh’s aspirations

How the energy sector plays a key role in Bangladesh’s aspirations

17m | TBS Money Flow
AI helps create last Beatles song

AI helps create last Beatles song

16h | TBS World
Central bank plans policy rate hike in new monetary policy to tame inflation

Central bank plans policy rate hike in new monetary policy to tame inflation

19h | TBS Insight
Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

3
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

4
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

5
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

6
Cenbank questions Tk408cr shady loan deals of Shahjalal Bank
Banking

Cenbank questions Tk408cr shady loan deals of Shahjalal Bank