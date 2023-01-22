1,918 pilgrims perform hajj at government's cost since 2014: State minister

State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan on Sunday told Parliament that a total of 1,981 people were sent to Saudi Arabia to perform the holy hajj at the government's cost since 2014.

He said this replying to a tabled question from Awami League lawmaker Didarul Alam after the day's sitting of the House started with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair in the afternoon.

The state minister however said none was sent to hajj in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2014, the government started a programme to send a certain number of Muslims to Saudi Arabia for performing hajj at lowest package price, he said

Among 1,918 who performed hajj at government cost, 125 people were sent in 2014, 268 in 2015, 283 in 2016, 334 in 2017, 340 in 2018, 314 in 2019 and 254 in 2022.