1,913 Bangladeshi imprisoned in India, Myanmar: Foreign minister 

A total of 1,913 Bangladeshis are jailed in India and Myanmar serving different terms, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said.

In India, 1,850 are detained and 63 are serving jail terms in Myanmar, he told the Parliament Sunday (12 June) in response to a written question from Didarul Alam MP (Chittagong-4).

The foreign minister also said it would be possible to repatriate them once their jail terms end.

"Many Bangladeshi fishermen enter Myanmar due to unfavourable weather, lack of clear idea about maritime boundaries, lack of navigation equipment in fishing boats and other reasons. They are later detained by Myanmar border guards," he said.

Of the 63 people detained in Myanmar, 10 have been confirmed to have Bangladeshi citizenship.

The process of confirming the citizenship of the remaining 50 people is underway, added Dr Momen.

He further said arrangements are made for the repatriation of Bangladeshis from Myanmar through regular flag meetings between the two countries' border guards.

"A flag meeting held on 23 March repatriated 41 Bangladeshis and another repatriated four more on 1 June."

On those detained in India, the minister said upon receiving the news of imprisonment from any source, the Bangladeshi missions in India verify the whereabouts of the detained Bangladeshis and meet them with the permission of the concerned authorities.

They provide necessary legal assistance to Bangladeshi citizens detained, he added.