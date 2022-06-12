1,913 Bangladeshi imprisoned in India, Myanmar: Foreign minister 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
12 June, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2022, 10:21 pm

Related News

1,913 Bangladeshi imprisoned in India, Myanmar: Foreign minister 

In India, 1,850 are detained and 63 are serving jail terms in Myanmar

TBS Report 
12 June, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2022, 10:21 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

A total of 1,913 Bangladeshis are jailed in India and Myanmar serving different terms, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said. 

In India, 1,850 are detained and 63 are serving jail terms in Myanmar, he told the Parliament Sunday (12 June) in response to a written question from Didarul Alam MP (Chittagong-4). 

The foreign minister also said it would be possible to repatriate them once their jail terms end. 

"Many Bangladeshi fishermen enter Myanmar due to unfavourable weather, lack of clear idea about maritime boundaries, lack of navigation equipment in fishing boats and other reasons. They are later detained by Myanmar border guards," he said. 

Of the 63 people detained in Myanmar, 10 have been confirmed to have Bangladeshi citizenship. 

The process of confirming the citizenship of the remaining 50 people is underway, added Dr Momen. 

He further said arrangements are made for the repatriation of Bangladeshis from Myanmar through regular flag meetings between the two countries' border guards. 

"A flag meeting held on 23 March repatriated 41 Bangladeshis and another repatriated four more on 1 June." 

On those detained in India, the minister said upon receiving the news of imprisonment from any source, the Bangladeshi missions in India verify the whereabouts of the detained Bangladeshis and meet them with the permission of the concerned authorities. 

They provide necessary legal assistance to Bangladeshi citizens detained, he added. 

Top News

Bangladesh-India / Bangladesh-Myanmar / detained Bangladeshis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When it comes to colour code, Zubaida loves to experiment with the diversity of colour palettes. Photo: Courtesy

Zubaida Faiza Clothing: Where royalty meets contemporary fashion

11h | Mode
Jewellery: 6 Yards Story. Photos: Courtesy

Your guide to choosing the best jewellery for your outfit

11h | Mode
Bangladesh finally committed to eliminating child labour. But can we actually do it?

Bangladesh finally committed to eliminating child labour. But can we actually do it?

14h | Panorama
With improvement in technology and recipe creation, millet production may well eventually become a pillar in global food security. Photo: Reuters

What are millets and can they help create global food security?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Post budget: Middle class spending to increase in these sectors

Post budget: Middle class spending to increase in these sectors

1h | Videos
Canadian student buys jersey commemorating Messi's 500th goal

Canadian student buys jersey commemorating Messi's 500th goal

2h | Videos
How Russia imposing regional rule in Ukraine

How Russia imposing regional rule in Ukraine

3h | Videos
IMED officials earning money through various tricks

IMED officials earning money through various tricks

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended