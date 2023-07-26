19-year-old stabbed dead in Faridpur

Bangladesh

UNB
26 July, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2023, 12:45 pm

A 19-year-old van puller was stabbed to death, allegedly over previous enmity, at Kajikanda village in Nagarkanda upazila of Faridpur district on Tuesday (25 July) night.

The deceased was identified as Rubel Sheikh, son of Salam Sheikh of the upazila.

Miraj Hossain, officer-in-charge of Nagarkanda Police Station, said Rubel had previous enmity with some young men in the upazila, and they often locked into altercations.

Some young men, including Rony Sheikh, 18, son of Hayat Sheikh of Hiabaldi village, waylaid Rubel and stabbed him indiscriminately on Kajikanda Road around 10:30 pm, leaving him injured.

Later, he was taken to Nagarkanda Upazila Health Complex, where he succumbed to his injuries around 11 pm.

Rony was injured during the attack and was undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

Police detained three people, including Rony for interrogation.

Faridpur / stabbed to death / Bangladesh

