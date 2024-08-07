19 Rohingyas dead in 2 days following boat capsize in Bay

At least 19 bodies of Rohingyas have been recovered in last two days after their boat sank in Bay of Bengal due to heavy waves.

The deceased include 7 women, 9 children, and 3 men.

Teknaf upazila executive officer (UNO) Md Adnan Chowdhury confirmed the information, stating that the recovered bodies are being buried as unidentified corpses.

Local officials have reported that thousands of Rohingyas have entered Teknaf from the border in the past three days. Some have managed to enter refugee camps, though several others have been detained by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

The Bangladesh Coast Guard has intensified its surveillance and patrols along the Teknaf border in response to a surge in Rohingya infiltration from Myanmar.

"In light of the ongoing conflict in neighbouring Myanmar, the Bangladesh Coast Guard has maintained strict vigilance over the Bangladesh-Myanmar border. We have intensified patrols along the Naf River, Saint Martin's Island, and coastal regions to prevent any illegal activities. Our patrols include continuous deployment of patrol ships and regular high-speed boat operations," said Lieutenant Commander Sabbir Alam Sujon, media officer at Coast Guard Headquarters.

"Additional personnel and equipment have been deployed in Teknaf, ShahPori Deep, Baharchara, and Saint Martin to monitor the situation around the clock. The Bangladesh Coast Guard is fully prepared to handle any situation and ensure public safety," he added.