19 people, one organisation to get Shilpakala Padak

TBS Report
15 January, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2024, 08:49 pm

The awardees will receive gold medals and Tk1 lakh each

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA). Photo: Collected
Nineteen people and one organisation have been nominated for the Shilpakala Padak for their special contribution to the country's art and culture sector at the national level. 

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy will hand out the awards for the year 2021 and 2022. 

The awardees for 2021 are Md Nuruzzaman in Instrumental Music, Sharmin Hossain in Dance, Sadi Muhammad in Song, Biren Some in Fine Arts, Prof Abdus Sattar in Drama, Md Nahir Uddin in Folk Culture, Dr Matin Rahman in Film, Kazi Madina in Recitation, MA Majid in Jatra Art and Jatiya Rabindra Sangeet Sammelan Parishad.

People who have been nominated for 2022 awards are Fuad Naser in Instrumental Music, Saju Ahmed in Dance, Elen Mallik in Song, Professor Alok Roy in Fine Arts, Khairul Alam Sabuj in Drama, Sunil Karmakar in Folk Culture, Rafiqul Islam in Photography, Mir Barkat-e-Rahman in Recitation, Aruna Biswas in Jatra Art and Dr Safiuddin Ahmed as creative cultural researcher. 

The awardees will receive gold medals and Tk1 lakh each.
 

