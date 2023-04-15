Dhaka New Supermarket fire: 30 fall sick from heavy smoke

At least 30 people fell sick from the heavy smoke while firefighters were trying to douse the blaze that broke out at Dhaka's New Supermarket — next to New Market — early Saturday (15 April).

Of them, 21 are firefighters, three fire service officer, two volunteers, two Ansar members and one Navy sergeant.

They have been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Photo: Mumit M

The fire at New Supermarket was brought under control around 9:10 am

A total of 28 firefighting units and teams from the Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force are still working to douse the fire.

Twelve Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) units are also working on the spot

Photo: Mumit M

The fire broke out around 5:40 am. The first firefighting unit reached the spot around 5:43 am.