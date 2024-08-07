19 govt officials sent to MoPA in a massive reshuffle
A massive reshuffle has been reported in the Ministry of Public Administration (MoPA), where 19 individuals from different government departments, directorates and projects have been transferred to the ministry.
The Business Standard has obtained a MoPA circular issued yesterday (6 August) mentioning 19 transfers within this ministry. All of them have been posted as senior assistant secretaries.
As per the circular, the newly transferred senior assistant secretaries are:
- Dr KM Kabirul Islam from the National River Conservation Commission
- Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman from the Ministry of Food
- Md Babul Mia from MoPA
- Md Yunus Ali from the Digital Land Management Project
- AKM Tariqul Alam from Cox's Bazar Municipality
- Md Abdur Rahman Tarafder from Panchabati to Muktarpur road upgrade project
- Kaniz Mawla from the Land Appeal Board
- Md Salimullah from the Industries Ministry
- Md Firoz Sarker from the Department of ICT
- Md Fazlur Rahman from the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education
- Ziauddin Ahmed from the Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority
- KM Ali Azam from the Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority
- M Billah Hossain Khan from the Bangladesh Competition Commission
- Nurjahan Khanam from the Department of Bangladesh Haor and Wetland Development
- Md Jasim Uddin from the Land Record and Survey Department
- Hosna Afroza from the Land Appeal Board
- Farida Khanam from the Land Record and Survey Department, and
- Md Sagir Hossen from the Ministry of Cultural Affairs