19 enterprises receive 'President's Industrial Development Award-2019

Total 19 industrial enterprises have received the "President's Award for Industrial Development-2019" for their contributions towards Bangladesh's economic growth.

An award-giving ceremony was held at the capital's Osmani Memorial Auditorium on Thursday with President Abdul Hamid as the chief guest.

He addressed the event via a pre-recorded video and congratulated the recipients.

Planning Minister MA Mannan, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, and State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder handed over the awards, divided in six categories, to representatives of the 19 companies.

BRB Cable Industries Ltd and British American Tobacco Bangladesh Company jointly secured first place in the large industries category while Mir Ceramic Ltd and Jaber & Jobayer Fabrics Ltd stood second and third respectively.

In the medium industry category, the winners are: Bengal Polymer Wares Ltd, Noman Terry Towel Mills Ltd, and Crimson Rosella Sea Jude Ltd stood third jointly.

Meanwhile, Promi Agro Foods Ltd, Madhobdi Dyeing Finishing Mills Ltd, and APS Holding Ltd were announced first, second and third in the small industry category.

Among the micro industries, Moscow Dairy Enterprise became first, Khan Bakelite Products second, and Raven Agro Chemicals third.

Photo: TBS

CORR-The Loot Works and Samsunnahar Textile Mills secured the first and second positions respectively in the cottage industry category.

Under the hi-tech industry category, Walton Hi-Tech Industries Ling came first, Information Technology Consultants Ltd came second, and Summit Communications Ltd came thirds.

The Ministry of Industries had to postpone the event last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

To encourage entrepreneurship and creativity in the private sector, the "Guidelines for Awarding the President's Industrial Development Award 2013" was formed in 2013.

Then in 2015, for the first time, the best 12 industrial entrepreneurs were awarded the "President's Award for Industrial Development."

Following the trend, the ministry of industries presented the 2019 award for the fifth time.