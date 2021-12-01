188 dead, 729 fresh AIDS cases diagnosed in Bangladesh in 2021

At least 729 new AIDS cases have been detected in Bangladesh, while 188 patients have died of AIDS in the country in 2021.

With this, Bangladesh has so far detected 8,761 AIDS cases and 1,588 of those patients have died, according to the AIDS Programme of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The DGHS unveiled the statistics at an event marking World AIDS Day 2021 at the Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Dr Md Khurshid Alam, line director of Tuberculosis-Leprosy and AIDS STD Programme at the DGHS, disclosed the yearly AIDS report at the event.

He said that an estimated 14,000 people are living with AIDS in Bangladesh, but about 37% of them are undiagnosed.

About 26% of the newly-infected people were among the general population, 20% were among migrants, 8% were among intravenous drug users, 26% were among Rohingya people, 9% were among members of the homosexual population, 7% were among male sex workers, 2% were among members of the transgender community, and 2% were among female sex workers.