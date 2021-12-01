188 dead, 729 fresh AIDS cases diagnosed in Bangladesh in 2021

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 December, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 09:07 pm

Related News

188 dead, 729 fresh AIDS cases diagnosed in Bangladesh in 2021

TBS Report
01 December, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 09:07 pm
Photo: Pexels
Photo: Pexels

At least 729 new AIDS cases have been detected in Bangladesh, while 188 patients have died of AIDS in the country in 2021.

With this, Bangladesh has so far detected 8,761 AIDS cases and 1,588 of those patients have died, according to the AIDS Programme of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). 

The DGHS unveiled the statistics at an event marking World AIDS Day 2021 at the Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons in Dhaka on Wednesday. 

Dr Md Khurshid Alam, line director of Tuberculosis-Leprosy and AIDS STD Programme at the DGHS, disclosed the yearly AIDS report at the event.

He said that an estimated 14,000 people are living with AIDS in Bangladesh, but about 37% of them are undiagnosed.

About 26% of the newly-infected people were among the general population, 20% were among migrants, 8% were among intravenous drug users, 26% were among Rohingya people, 9% were among members of the homosexual population, 7% were among male sex workers, 2% were among members of the transgender community, and 2% were among female sex workers.

Top News / Health

AIDS / Bangladesh / health / Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal.

Top four trekking destinations in the world

6h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

MFS interoperability: Factors to consider

11h | Panorama
In FY 2014-15, the Railway lost Tk872.84 crore, the loss went up to Tk1,734.37 crore in 2018-19. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How Bangladesh Railway can cut its losses by a fifth

10h | Panorama
Now you can also warm up your scarf

Now you can also warm up your scarf

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

11m | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

11m | Videos
Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

16m | Videos
Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

16m | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says

6
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'