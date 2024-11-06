183 more Bangladeshi citizens return from Lebanon

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 November, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 11:07 am

Bangladeshis return from war-torn Lebanon on 6 November 2024. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladeshis return from war-torn Lebanon on 6 November 2024. Photo: Courtesy

A hundred and eighty three more Bangladeshi citizens returned home today (6 November) from war-torn Lebanon.

The returnees were welcomed at the airport by officials from the government and the International Organization for Migration (IOM). They returned on an Emirates Airlines flight.

At least 521 Bangladeshis have returned from Lebanon till now on nine flights, said a foreign ministry press release.

The release said all the returnees received Tk5,000 in cash, some food items and initial treatment.

IOM and Foreign Ministry officials meet the returnees at Dhaka airport on 6 November 2024. Photo: Courtesy
IOM and Foreign Ministry officials meet the returnees at Dhaka airport on 6 November 2024. Photo: Courtesy

The release also said the government will fully help those who want to return from Lebanon and provide security for those who do not.

