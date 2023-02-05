180 Rohingyas relocated from Tumbru on Sunday

The relocation process of Rohingyas staying at Tumbru of Ghumdhum union of Naikhongchari upazila of Bandarban to Kutupalong transit camp has started.

On the first day on Sunday, 180 Rohingyas of 16 families were brought to the transit camp. Among 35 families shifted, 23 families are registered in different camps, said Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner.

They will be kept in the adjacent transit camp for verifying their documents. Later, those families who are registered in the camp will be sent to their respective camps. A decision on unregistered Rohingya will be taken later. All the Rohingyas will be brought to the transit camp from Tumbru in phases, said the commissioner.

On 18 January, there was a shooting incident between two terrorist groups of Myanmar – Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (Arsa) and Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO) – in the zero-line Rohingya camp in Konarpara near Tarkanta, Myanmar.

One Rohingya citizen was killed and two people including a child were injured. That afternoon terrorists set fire to the camp. The sheds and houses of the Rohingyas were destroyed.

Among the 4,000 Rohingyas sheltered in the camp, some Rohingya citizens fled to Myanmar territory. Hundreds of thousands of Rohingyas crossed the natural water channel (small canal) of Konarpara and entered the territory of Bangladesh, pitched tents and settled in the Tumbru area. A day later, the Rohingyas who left for Myanmar re-entered Bangladesh and moved to Tumbru.