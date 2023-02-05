180 Rohingyas relocated from Tumbru on Sunday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 February, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2023, 08:57 pm

Related News

180 Rohingyas relocated from Tumbru on Sunday

All the Rohingyas will be brought to the transit camp from Tumbru in phases

TBS Report
05 February, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2023, 08:57 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The relocation process of Rohingyas staying at Tumbru of Ghumdhum union of Naikhongchari upazila of Bandarban to Kutupalong transit camp has started.

On the first day on Sunday, 180 Rohingyas of 16 families were brought to the transit camp. Among 35 families shifted, 23 families are registered in different camps, said Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

They will be kept in the adjacent transit camp for verifying their documents. Later, those families who are registered in the camp will be sent to their respective camps. A decision on unregistered Rohingya will be taken later. All the Rohingyas will be brought to the transit camp from Tumbru in phases, said the commissioner.

On 18 January, there was a shooting incident between two terrorist groups of Myanmar – Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (Arsa) and Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO) – in the zero-line Rohingya camp in Konarpara near Tarkanta, Myanmar.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

One Rohingya citizen was killed and two people including a child were injured. That afternoon terrorists set fire to the camp. The sheds and houses of the Rohingyas were destroyed. 

Among the 4,000 Rohingyas sheltered in the camp, some Rohingya citizens fled to Myanmar territory. Hundreds of thousands of Rohingyas crossed the natural water channel (small canal) of Konarpara and entered the territory of Bangladesh, pitched tents and settled in the Tumbru area. A day later, the Rohingyas who left for Myanmar re-entered Bangladesh and moved to Tumbru.

Top News

Rohingya / Tumbru border

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Say it with Colours

Say it with Colours

11h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

13h | Panorama
Google must adjust to a world where content is increasingly generated by AI. Photo: Bloomberg

Google will join the AI wars, pitting LaMDA against ChatGPT

10h | Panorama
The megaproject Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant has a debt of Tk90,474 crore. Photo: Courtesy

Projects funded with debt need to be selected prudently, and implemented timely

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

ICB to withdraw Padma Bank Investment as return

ICB to withdraw Padma Bank Investment as return

3h | TBS Insight
Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra's Wedding Update

Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra's Wedding Update

3h | TBS Entertainment
What you probably didn't know about CR7

What you probably didn't know about CR7

1h | TBS SPORTS
US shoots down Chinese spy balloon

US shoots down Chinese spy balloon

2h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

2
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

3
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

4
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

5
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL

6
Photo: Collected
Startups

ShopUp secures $30m debt financing to boost expansion, supply chain