1.80 lakh tonnes of fertiliser to come from Russia in FY24

A deal has been signed between the government and a Russian company to get 1 lakh 80 thousand tonnes of MOP fertiliser in the fiscal year 2023-24.

Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) and Russian state-owned corporation Podintorg agreed to the deal in the Russian capital Moscow on Thursday (1 June).

The agreement was signed by BADC Chairman Abdullah Sajjad and Podintorg Director General Andrey Sergeyevich.

Agriculture Secretary Wahida Akhtar, BADC Member Director Abdus Samad and Deputy Head of Agriculture Ministry Badiul Alam were present during the signing. 

