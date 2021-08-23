18 October to be celebrated as 'Sheikh Russell Day'
The day will be observed nationally as an ‘A’ category celebration day every year
The cabinet today approved the proposal to celebrate 18 October as "Sheikh Russell Day".
The day will be observed nationally as an 'A' category celebration day every year, said a press release issued by the ICT division
The proposal and rationale for the celebration of Sheikh Russell Day were submitted to the cabinet by the Division of Information and Communication Technology.