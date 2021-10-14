18 new wards to get new roads in Nov: Dhaka North mayor

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 October, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 14 October, 2021, 10:21 pm

Related News

18 new wards to get new roads in Nov: Dhaka North mayor

The Bangladesh Army will construct the roads

TBS Report
14 October, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 14 October, 2021, 10:21 pm
File photo: Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam/ UNB
File photo: Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam/ UNB

Dhaka north city authorities will start the construction of a road in each of the 18 new wards under their jurisdiction on 20 November.

"One road has been selected in each of the 18 wards of Dhaka North considering the public interest. The Bangladesh Army will construct the roads," said Dhaka North Mayor Md Atiqul Islam at the inauguration of Kamarpara Cemetery Road in the capital's Uttara on Thursday.

The mayor added that Dhaka North had completed the construction of Kamarpara Cemetery Road in ward-54 spending Tk6 crore from its own funds.

Besides, with the sincere cooperation of the local people, the 1.46-kilometre road has been widened from 12 feet to 20 feet for the convenience of all.

Construction of the four-lane road from Kamarpara market to Sarkarbari will also start next month, he further said.

Among others, Dhaka-18 Member of Parliament Mohammad Habib Hasan and local councillor Jahangir Hossain Yuvraj were present at the programme.

Top News

Dhaka North mayor / Dhaka North Mayor Md Atiqul Islam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

7h | Videos
Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

7h | Videos
Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

7h | Videos
Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

2
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

3
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

4
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

5
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

6
Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim
RMG

Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim