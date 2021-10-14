18 new wards to get new roads in Nov: Dhaka North mayor

Dhaka north city authorities will start the construction of a road in each of the 18 new wards under their jurisdiction on 20 November.

"One road has been selected in each of the 18 wards of Dhaka North considering the public interest. The Bangladesh Army will construct the roads," said Dhaka North Mayor Md Atiqul Islam at the inauguration of Kamarpara Cemetery Road in the capital's Uttara on Thursday.

The mayor added that Dhaka North had completed the construction of Kamarpara Cemetery Road in ward-54 spending Tk6 crore from its own funds.

Besides, with the sincere cooperation of the local people, the 1.46-kilometre road has been widened from 12 feet to 20 feet for the convenience of all.

Construction of the four-lane road from Kamarpara market to Sarkarbari will also start next month, he further said.

Among others, Dhaka-18 Member of Parliament Mohammad Habib Hasan and local councillor Jahangir Hossain Yuvraj were present at the programme.