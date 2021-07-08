18 more die at RMCH Covid unit 

Eighteen more people have died at the Covid-19 unit of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning.

One of the deceased eight was coronavirus positive and nine others died with Covid symptoms. One, however, tested negative for the virus.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani said in the last 24 hours 70 new patients were admitted to the Covid-19 unit.

"Against 454-bed Covid unit there are now 485 patients," he added.

Among the deceased, nine hailed from Rajshahi, three from Naogaon, two from Chapainawabganj and one each from Kushtia and Pabna.

The infection rate was 26.57% in Rajshahi and it was 20% in Chapainawabganj.