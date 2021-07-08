18 more die at RMCH Covid unit 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
08 July, 2021, 10:40 am
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 11:21 am

Related News

18 more die at RMCH Covid unit 

TBS Report 
08 July, 2021, 10:40 am
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 11:21 am
Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital (RMCH). Photo: UNB
Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital (RMCH). Photo: UNB

Eighteen more people have died at the Covid-19 unit of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning.

One of the deceased eight was coronavirus positive and nine others died with Covid symptoms. One, however, tested negative for the virus.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani said in the last 24 hours 70 new patients were admitted to the Covid-19 unit. 

"Against 454-bed Covid unit there are now 485 patients," he added. 

Among the deceased, nine hailed from Rajshahi, three from Naogaon, two from Chapainawabganj and one each from Kushtia and Pabna. 

The infection rate was 26.57% in Rajshahi and it was 20% in Chapainawabganj.

Top News / Covid-19 in Bangladesh

RMCH / Covid -19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Achieving export target through diversification

Achieving export target through diversification

18h | Videos
TBS Stories: Bollywood tragedy king Dilip Kumar passes away

TBS Stories: Bollywood tragedy king Dilip Kumar passes away

20h | Videos
TBS News: Transport workers are suffering for lockdown

TBS News: Transport workers are suffering for lockdown

20h | Videos
TBS News: School of hope in Gabtoli bus terminal

TBS News: School of hope in Gabtoli bus terminal

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

3
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

4
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

5
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

6
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh