18 Mobile courts to be conducted from tomorrow to prevent dengue outbreak

The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) will conduct mobile courts from tomorrow to destroy the larvae of Aedes mosquito to prevent outbreak of dengue disease in the city.

Chief Executive Officer of DSCC Mizanur Rahman has given directives to the designated executive magistrates on various issues of destroying dengue disease, an official release said today.

He said, "Destroying the breeding ground of the Aedes mosquito is a proven method of controlling the dengue disease."

Mobile courts will be conducted within the purview of legal regulations to destroy the breeding grounds of Aedes mosquito, Nizanur said.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) recently issued comprehensive instructions on prevention of dengue infection as the mosquito-borne tropical disease has increased sharply this year.

According to the data of the DGHS, dengue infection has increased five times since 1 January to 31 May this year.

The DGHS has advised to keep clean inside and outside of houses and destroy potential sources of breeding of Aedes mosquito for stopping outbreak of the disease.

Four dengue patients died and 477 patients were admitted to hospitals in the country during the past 24 hours till 8 am today.

"A total of 402 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city and 75 were admitted to the hospitals outside Dhaka during the last 24 hours," a press release of the DGHS) said.