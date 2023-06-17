18 Mobile courts to be conducted from tomorrow to prevent dengue outbreak

Bangladesh

BSS
17 June, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2023, 07:16 pm

Related News

18 Mobile courts to be conducted from tomorrow to prevent dengue outbreak

BSS
17 June, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2023, 07:16 pm
File image
File image

The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) will conduct mobile courts from tomorrow to destroy the larvae of Aedes mosquito to prevent outbreak of dengue disease in the city.

Chief Executive Officer of DSCC Mizanur Rahman has given directives to the designated executive magistrates on various issues of destroying dengue disease, an official release said today.

He said, "Destroying the breeding ground of the Aedes mosquito is a proven method of controlling the dengue disease."

Mobile courts will be conducted within the purview of legal regulations to destroy the breeding grounds of Aedes mosquito, Nizanur said.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) recently issued comprehensive instructions on prevention of dengue infection as the mosquito-borne tropical disease has increased sharply this year.

According to the data of the DGHS, dengue infection has increased five times since 1 January to 31 May this year.

The DGHS has advised to keep clean inside and outside of houses and destroy potential sources of breeding of Aedes mosquito for stopping outbreak of the disease.

Four dengue patients died and 477 patients were admitted to hospitals in the country during the past 24 hours till 8 am today.

"A total of 402 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city and 75 were admitted to the hospitals outside Dhaka during the last 24 hours," a press release of the DGHS) said.

Top News

Dengue

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Plant Affairs: Bring nature into your abode, but in style!

7h | Brands
Deer on Rum with the island&#039;s mountains in the background. Photograph: Laurie Campbell, University of Edinburgh.

Life in the Wild: My introduction into the science of animal behaviour

12h | Panorama
The market has adapted to meet the need for affordable and diverse everyday products, resulting in the transformation of specialised stores. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

What New Market’s transformation says about changing Dhaka

12h | Panorama
All the designs and technical documentations created by Field Ready are made open source, so that a product made in one country can be used in another. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Field Ready: Empowering locals to supply emergency response materials

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia-Ukraine now in satellite war

Russia-Ukraine now in satellite war

40m | TBS World
Bangladesh record biggest win Test history

Bangladesh record biggest win Test history

2h | TBS SPORTS
The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

1d | TBS Stories
Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

2d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

6
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000