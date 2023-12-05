1.8 lakh yaba pills seized in Teknaf

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 December, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2023, 05:18 pm

1.8 lakh yaba pills seized in Teknaf

TBS Report
05 December, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2023, 05:18 pm
The Border Guard Bangladesh seized 1,80,000 yaba pills in Cox&#039;s Bazar’s Teknaf upazila on Tuesday (5 December). Photo: Courtesy
The Border Guard Bangladesh seized 1,80,000 yaba pills in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf upazila on Tuesday (5 December). Photo: Courtesy

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Tuesday (5 December) seized 1,80,000 yaba pills while carrying out a raid on the bank of Naf River in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf upazila. 

However, the BGB could not arrest anyone as the alleged smugglers fled the scene.

BGB-2 Battalion Captain Lt Colonel Md Mohiuddin Ahmed said, acting on a tip-off, BGB members from Nazirpara BOP of Sadar union took position near a Keora garden in the Gafur's Shrimp Project area. 

"BGB members saw four persons crossing the border in a wooden boat and entering Bangladesh in the early morning. When the patrol confronted them, they jumped off the boat in the dark and ran away to Myanmar through the dense Keora garden along the river. 

"The patrol team searched and seized 1.8 lakh yaba pills in four plastic bags hidden under the deck of the boat," Mohiuddin Ahmed said.

