18 lakh people of Bangladesh live in slums

About 18 lakh people live in slums across the country and 22,185 people are homeless.

The preliminary Population and Housing Census 2022 report was released on Wednesday (27 July) at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital.

The total population of Bangladesh is now 16.51 crores.

The census shows that the majority of the slum dwellers reside in Dhaka, whereas Mymensingh has the least number of slums.

About 8.84 lakh slum dwellers live in Dhaka and 36,491 slum dwellers live in Mymensingh.

The number of floating people is also the highest in Dhaka (9,470) whereas the number is 696 in Mymensingh.