18 lakh attempted to buy train tickets in 1min on Monday: Shohoz 

Around 18 lakh people have hit Shohoz.com online in just the first minute of the third day of selling advance train tickets.

Farhat Ahmed, public relations manager of Shohoz, the country's largest online ticket seller, shared the information Monday (25 April) and said this is the highest number of hits so far in a day.

He also noted that some five lakh holidaymakers hit the servers on the first day on the first minute and 10 lakh hit the second day for purchasing tickets of advanced sales.

The massive number of ticket-seekers prevailed on the third day at Kamalapur Railway Station.

Kamalapur Railway Manager Masud Sarwar said about 56,000 people are buying tickets daily on intercity and local routes of which 27,700 are Eid tickets.

Photo: TBS

"Some 4,000 people are on the line for 400 tickets," he told The Business Standard.

The advanced ticket sales for two special trains on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr also started Monday.

Demand for train tickets has surged in recent years as most home-goers try to avoid travel by road due to traffic jams and high fares.

Apart from regular intercity trains, western and Khulna-bound special train tickets are being sold at Kamalapur Railway Station, Chattogram and Noakhali special tickets being sold at Dhaka Airport Station, Mymensingh and Jamalpur and Dewanganj tickets at Tejgaon Station, Mohonganj special tickets at Dhaka Cantonment, Sylhet and Kishoreganj tickets at Fulbaria Station.