18 lakh attempted to buy train tickets in 1min on Monday: Shohoz 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 April, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2022, 02:32 pm

Related News

18 lakh attempted to buy train tickets in 1min on Monday: Shohoz 

TBS Report
25 April, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2022, 02:32 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Around 18 lakh people have hit Shohoz.com online in just the first minute of the third day of selling advance train tickets. 

Farhat Ahmed, public relations manager of Shohoz, the country's largest online ticket seller, shared the information Monday (25 April) and said this is the highest number of hits so far in a day. 

He also noted that some five lakh holidaymakers hit the servers on the first day on the first minute and 10 lakh hit the second day for purchasing tickets of advanced sales. 

The massive number of ticket-seekers prevailed on the third day at Kamalapur Railway Station. 

Kamalapur Railway Manager Masud Sarwar said about 56,000 people are buying tickets daily on intercity and local routes of which 27,700 are Eid tickets.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

"Some 4,000 people are on the line for 400 tickets," he told The Business Standard. 

The advanced ticket sales for two special trains on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr also started Monday.  

Demand for train tickets has surged in recent years as most home-goers try to avoid travel by road due to traffic jams and high fares.

Apart from regular intercity trains, western and Khulna-bound special train tickets are being sold at Kamalapur Railway Station, Chattogram and Noakhali special tickets being sold at Dhaka Airport Station, Mymensingh and Jamalpur and Dewanganj tickets at Tejgaon Station, Mohonganj special tickets at Dhaka Cantonment, Sylhet and Kishoreganj tickets at Fulbaria Station.

Top News

Train Tickets / Advance train ticket / Train ticket / Shohoz

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Members and activists of Azov regiment take part in a protest against local elections in pro-Russian rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine on 20 May, 2016. Photo: Reuters

Azov Battalion: The far-right defenders of Mariupol making Putin’s words ring true

3h | Panorama
Hatil’s Sofa Fusion: Is it a sofa or a bed?

Hatil’s Sofa Fusion: Is it a sofa or a bed?

5h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Our farmlands are disappearing fast. Compact housing can be a solution 

6h | Panorama
he 35 MW plant has 1,37,520 solar panels and 12 central inverters – 3.125 MW each – to supply electricity to the national grid. Photo: Courtesy

SPECTRA SOLAR PARK: New generation takes an interest in renewables

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What's the logic behind removing playground and constructing a police station?

What's the logic behind removing playground and constructing a police station?

2h | Videos
Photo: Collected

Self Protect: An emergency safety app

3h | Videos
Is now the right time to buy gold?

Is now the right time to buy gold?

6h | Videos
When will Russia-Ukraine war end?

When will Russia-Ukraine war end?

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

2
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

3
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

4
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service

5
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?

6
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2