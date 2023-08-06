18 fishermen rescued from sinking trawler after calling 999

18 fishermen were rescued from a sinking boat near the Kutubdia coast of the Bay of Bengal after they called the National Emergency Service 999 Saturday.

"I am speaking from the sea. The bottom of our boat has cracked, and we are sinking. Please rescue us," a man named Md Zakir Hossain said in a call to 999 at 12:30pm on 5 August, reads a press release.

The receiver, Jewel Sen, immediately informed the Coastguard control room and the Coastguard about the matter.

On receiving the news, a rescue team from the Coastguard rescued 18 fishermen from the sinking fishing trawler near the Kutubdia coast of the Bay of Bengal and brought them safely to the shore.

The trawler departed from the Chattogram Fishery Ghat on 4 August for the sea, and all fishermen onboard hailed from Kamalnagar in Lakshipur.