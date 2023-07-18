18 fishermen rescued after drifting in sea for 3 days

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 July, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2023, 10:07 pm

Bangladesh Coast Guard on Tuesday rescued 18 fishermen from an out-of-service fishing trawler floating in the deep sea.

"The fishing trawler went out of service due to a glitch in the engine and got stranded in the Bay of Bengal since 15 July," Lieutenant Commander Abdur Rahman, media officer of the Coast Guard Headquarters, said.

On July 14, a trawler named FV Saifur went to sea from Hatia upazila of ​​Noakhali district for fishing. The next day, the engine broke down and the trawler floated uncontrollably in the sea. Later, the fishermen contacted the Bangladesh Coast Guard East Zone seeking rescue assistance, he added.

Then, Sabuj Bangla, a patrol ship of the coast guard, conducted a rescue operation in the rough sea at 1.30 am on Tuesday.

Lt Commander Abdullah-al-Mamun, the captain of the patrol ship, said "After three and a half hours of operation, we rescued the floating trawler also with 18 fishermen unharmed around 5 am."

After giving first aid and food to the fishermen, the trawler was towed to the Coast Guard berth Patenga of Chattogram. Later, the boat along with the fishermen was handed over to the boat owner.

