18 CU students suspended over clashes, vandalism and harassment of journalists

Chittagong University (CU) suspended 18 students for separate terms following several incidents including clashes, vandalism and harassment of journalists on the university campus.

The university authorities suspended them on Monday night after a virtual meeting of the Board of Residence Health and Disciplinary Committee of the university, said the university's Proctor Dr Rabiul Hasan Bhuiyan on Tuesday.

Of them, Md Jobayer Hossain, an activist of Chhatra Adhikar Parishad, was suspended for two years.

The others are -- Tasfia Jasarat, deputy information and research secretary of CU BCL unit; Arshil Azim Niloy of the Public Administration department; Shoaib Mohammad Atik of the Anthropology department; Hasan Mahmud of Sociology department; Shahidul Islam of Education and Research department; Anik Das of Sanskrit department; Ayan Kanti Sarkar of Islamic History department; Labib Saeed Fayyaz of Economics department; Sifatul Islam of History department; Md Mobarak Hossain, Nahidul Islam of Islamic History department; Amirul Haque Chowdhury of Finance department; Ikramul Haque of History department; Nayan Debnath of Philosophy department; Sakhawat Hossain of Bangla department; Mahmudul Hasan of Islamic History department and Mohammad Fahim of Botany department.