18 cops injured as bus hit police van in Chattogram 

At least 18 members of industrial police were injured after a passenger bus hit a police van in Pahartali area of the port city.

Condition of five of the injured, who were admitted to Chattogram Medical College (CMC) Hospital, are critical, said the hospital police outpost's Assistant Sub-Inspector Alauddin Talukder.

The accident took place around 9am Saturday (21 May) near Sagorika intersection of the city as the police personnel were on their way back from a parade in Uttar Kattali field, Alauddin added.