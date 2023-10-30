1,727 BNP-Jamaat men arrested in 9 days from the capital: Police

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 October, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2023, 03:48 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay

A total of 1,727 individuals who are BNP and Bangladesh Jamaat-E-Islami activists have been arrested in last nine days from the capital, police said today.

The highest 696 people were arrested on 28 October, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media and Public Relations Division) KN Niyoti Roy told The Business Standard on Monday (30 October).

A total of 36 cases have been registered over the clashes and violence that erupted on 28 October.

While 1,544 people have been named in these cases, several thousand others unnamed were made accused in these cases.

Two people, including a police constable, were killed and scores injured as parts of Dhaka turned into battlefields as BNP activists, law enforcers and Awami League activists locked into violent clashes on 28 October.

The AL, BNP and Jamaat took to the streets, after convening their previously announced rallies in shows of strength.   But the BNP postponed its rally at Nayapaltan on Saturday noon as police fired rubber bullets, flash grenades and teargas shells, forcing its leaders and activists to leave the venue.  

The resumption of political hartal in Bangladesh brought sporadic violence and unrest across the country, with incidents including arson attacks on buses and clashes with police, resulting in three deaths on Sunday (29 October).

Earlier on Sunday, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul was detained from his house in Gulshan by the Detective Branch (DB) of police.

BNP and Jamaat have announced nationwide blockades for three days starting 31 October to press home their one-point demand of immediate resignation of the ruling government.

 

28 October Rallies / Bangladesh

