170 army personnel have lost their lives since independence, trying to keep the peace in CHT

The Bangladesh Army has lost a 170 of their own who sacrificed their lives in keeping the peace in the Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT) area since independence in 1971, said Major General Md Saiful Abedin, general officer in command of the 24th Infantry Division.

He, also the area commander for Chattogram, made the disclosure addressing an event to mark Armed Forces Day at the Chattogram Cantonment on Sunday.

"This sacrifice is a unique example of our defending the independence, sovereignty and geographical integrity of the country," the army official said.

The force has been deployed in the area to ensure security and a friendly environment for community residents, since some militants still remain active the CHT.

"We have detained 473 terrorists in the CHT area, and recovered 125 firearms and 1208 bullet rounds, over the last one year," said Saiful Abedin.

Rear Admiral Mohammad Mozammel Haque, Commander of Chattogram Naval Area, and Air Officer in Command, Air vice Marshal Md Zahidur Rahman, were present at the event. Parliament Whip Shamsul Haque Chowdhury and 256 freedom fighters, and others also took part in the event.

Referring to the Bangladesh Army's contribution to the United Nations Peacekeeping mission, Saiful Abedin said, the force had been successfully working for three decades in keeping world peace.

A total of 1,44,846 members have so far completed their missions in 40 countries.

"In the missions, 125 of our people have died and 222 were critically injured," he said.

On fighting Covid, the official said his infantry division has conducted a total of 14,853 patrols to ensure health measures are practiced and followed.

Moreover, it supplied relief and foodstuff to 39,788 people in the area, the official added.

He also said that the Bangladesh Army is engaged in many development works in the Chattogram region, including the CHT.