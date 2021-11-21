170 army personnel have lost their lives since independence, trying to keep the peace in CHT

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 November, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2021, 09:51 pm

Related News

170 army personnel have lost their lives since independence, trying to keep the peace in CHT

The military successfully detained 473 terrorists, and recovered 125 firearms and 1208 bullet rounds, over the last year

TBS Report
21 November, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2021, 09:51 pm
170 army personnel have lost their lives since independence, trying to keep the peace in CHT

The Bangladesh Army has lost a 170 of their own who sacrificed their lives in keeping the peace in the Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT) area since independence in 1971, said Major General Md Saiful Abedin, general officer in command of the 24th Infantry Division. 

He, also the area commander for Chattogram, made the disclosure addressing an event to mark Armed Forces Day at the Chattogram Cantonment on Sunday. 

"This sacrifice is a unique example of our defending the independence, sovereignty and geographical integrity of the country," the army official said.

The force has been deployed in the area to ensure security and a friendly environment for community residents, since some militants still remain active the CHT.

"We have detained 473 terrorists in the CHT area, and recovered 125 firearms and 1208 bullet rounds, over the last one year," said Saiful Abedin.

Rear Admiral Mohammad Mozammel Haque, Commander of Chattogram Naval Area, and Air Officer in Command, Air vice Marshal Md Zahidur Rahman, were present at the event. Parliament Whip Shamsul Haque Chowdhury and 256 freedom fighters, and others also took part in the event.                                                                                                                    

Referring to the Bangladesh Army's contribution to the United Nations Peacekeeping mission, Saiful Abedin said, the force had been successfully working for three decades in keeping world peace. 

A total of 1,44,846 members have so far completed their missions in 40 countries. 

"In the missions, 125 of our people have died and 222 were critically injured," he said. 

On fighting Covid, the official said his infantry division has conducted a total of 14,853 patrols to ensure health measures are practiced and followed. 

Moreover, it supplied relief and foodstuff to 39,788 people in the area, the official added.

He also said that the Bangladesh Army is engaged in many development works in the Chattogram region, including the CHT.

Top News

Military / Army personnel / Independence

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

1d | Videos
Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

1d | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

1d | Videos
BRO, Know Your Emoji

BRO, Know Your Emoji

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

3
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
Representational Image.
Education

Bangladesh improves in English proficiency, but still behind India, Pakistan

6
File photo of the damaged part of Tongi Bridge. Photo/TBS
Infrastructure

Tongi bridge repair to take one more week  