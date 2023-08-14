17 more detained in Moulvibazar on suspicion of being militants

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 August, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2023, 03:34 pm

Related News

17 more detained in Moulvibazar on suspicion of being militants

TBS Report
14 August, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2023, 03:34 pm
Police wait outside Kormodha union office in Kulaura upazila on 14 August 2023. Photo: TBS
Police wait outside Kormodha union office in Kulaura upazila on 14 August 2023. Photo: TBS

Seventeen people were detained on suspicion of being militants in Moulvibazar today.

It comes two days after 10 people were arrested from a "militant hideout" from the same area.

Suspecting their activities locals detained them from a hilly area of Kormodha Union of Kulaura in Moulvibazar district around 11am on Monday (14 August), Kormodha UP Chairman Muhibul Islam Azad told The Business Standard.

Police detain 10 in Moulvibazar 'militant hideout' raid

Hearing the news, police came to the spot and took them into their custody while keeping them at Kormodha Union office for the time being.

The police said details about the incident will be disclosed later.

Kormodha UP Chairman Muhibul Islam Azad said last Saturday, law enforcement forces arrested six women and four men after raiding a militant hideout located on a hill in Baishali Bari area of East Tattiuli, a remote hilly village of Kormodha Union of Kulaura. They had three children with them.

Top News

militant / arrest / Militants

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

9h | Panorama
The highly inflated prices of CNG auto rickshaws have made auto rickshaws a target of thieves putting the lives of its drivers in danger. Photo: TBS

How a Tk5 lakh CNG auto rickshaw ended up costing Tk25 lakh

10h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Is Chicken Tikka Masala Indian or British?

14h | Features
Photo: Courtesy

Ruen Busaba: Of authentic Thai, Asian spices and Lord-like dining

14h | Features

More Videos from TBS

The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

2h | TBS Stories
Stir Fry- Chicken Fried Rice Recipe

Stir Fry- Chicken Fried Rice Recipe

4h | TBS Food
BEZA set a goal for creating employment for 1cr people

BEZA set a goal for creating employment for 1cr people

5h | TBS Economy
US invests $1.2 billion in carbon emissions from air

US invests $1.2 billion in carbon emissions from air

3h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

No half fare for students in Metro Rail, freedom fighters can travel for free

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 28 June