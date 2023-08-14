17 more detained in Moulvibazar on suspicion of being militants

Seventeen people were detained on suspicion of being militants in Moulvibazar today.

It comes two days after 10 people were arrested from a "militant hideout" from the same area.

Suspecting their activities locals detained them from a hilly area of Kormodha Union of Kulaura in Moulvibazar district around 11am on Monday (14 August), Kormodha UP Chairman Muhibul Islam Azad told The Business Standard.

Hearing the news, police came to the spot and took them into their custody while keeping them at Kormodha Union office for the time being.

The police said details about the incident will be disclosed later.

Kormodha UP Chairman Muhibul Islam Azad said last Saturday, law enforcement forces arrested six women and four men after raiding a militant hideout located on a hill in Baishali Bari area of East Tattiuli, a remote hilly village of Kormodha Union of Kulaura. They had three children with them.