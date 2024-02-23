25 more dead sea turtles wash ashore in Cox's Bazar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 February, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2024, 07:15 pm

Related News

25 more dead sea turtles wash ashore in Cox's Bazar

Since January this year, 92 dead turtles have washed ashore in Cox’s Bazar. Of which, 50 have been found in just nine days.

TBS Report
23 February, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2024, 07:15 pm
A dead turtle in Cox&#039;s Bazar beach. Photo: TBS
A dead turtle in Cox's Bazar beach. Photo: TBS

Twenty-five more dead Olive Ridley turtles washed ashore on the beaches of Cox's Bazar on Friday (20 February).

The turtles were found from the beaches of Himchari and Teknaf from 11am to 7pm, Bangladesh Oceanographic Research Institute (BORI) Senior Scientific Officer Md Tariqul Islam told The Business Standard.

"The rotting turtles were buried in the ground by BORI officials. We are still looking to see if there are more dead turtles on the shore," he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Tariqul Islam said all 17 turtles were female Olive Ridley and each of them was tangled and bruised by fishing nets.

Why dead mother turtles keep washing ashore in Cox's Bazar?

"While coming towards the shore to lay eggs, these turtles died after being entangled by the nets and ropes thrown by fishermen."

"Since January this year, 92 dead turtles have washed ashore in Cox's Bazar. Of which, 50 have been found in just nine days," he added. 

From these turtles, more than 700 eggs have been collected, he also said.

Mentioning that this situation is alarming, the BORI official said, "The matter is being investigated very seriously. We are working to make fishermen aware so that no nets or ropes are abandoned in the sea."

Environment / Top News

dead turtle / Olive Ridley turtles / Cox's Bazar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The essential point of wearing soft colours is how it embeds a sense of calmness around the event. Photo: Farhan Raj / Snaps of The House

Brides in pastels: A shift towards a new hue

8h | Mode
Unlike Dhaka city, fire drills or training are very common in the industrial areas in Ashulia. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

Are corporate offices conducting enough fire drills?

8h | Panorama
Photos: Abdullah Zahid

The pains in pursuit of the American Dream

8h | Features
Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Alves sentenced to four and a half years in prison for rape

Alves sentenced to four and a half years in prison for rape

21h | Videos
Is the trend of falling stock market prices over?

Is the trend of falling stock market prices over?

23h | Videos
There are no empty hotels in Cox's Bazar, tourists are walking around with luggage

There are no empty hotels in Cox's Bazar, tourists are walking around with luggage

20h | Videos
A new start for Inter Miami led by Messi

A new start for Inter Miami led by Messi

1d | Videos