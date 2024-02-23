25 more dead sea turtles wash ashore in Cox's Bazar

Twenty-five more dead Olive Ridley turtles washed ashore on the beaches of Cox's Bazar on Friday (20 February).

The turtles were found from the beaches of Himchari and Teknaf from 11am to 7pm, Bangladesh Oceanographic Research Institute (BORI) Senior Scientific Officer Md Tariqul Islam told The Business Standard.

"The rotting turtles were buried in the ground by BORI officials. We are still looking to see if there are more dead turtles on the shore," he added.

Tariqul Islam said all 17 turtles were female Olive Ridley and each of them was tangled and bruised by fishing nets.

"While coming towards the shore to lay eggs, these turtles died after being entangled by the nets and ropes thrown by fishermen."

"Since January this year, 92 dead turtles have washed ashore in Cox's Bazar. Of which, 50 have been found in just nine days," he added.

From these turtles, more than 700 eggs have been collected, he also said.

Mentioning that this situation is alarming, the BORI official said, "The matter is being investigated very seriously. We are working to make fishermen aware so that no nets or ropes are abandoned in the sea."