10 minutes to reach from Uttara to Agargaon on Metro Rail: Obaidul Quader

It will now take 10 minutes to reach from Uttara to Agargaon on Metro Rail and will take 17 minutes once all stations are opened, said Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the Metro Rail at 11:00am Wednesday at Uttara's Sector Number 15.

The metro rail route from Agargaon from Motijheel will be completed within December 2023 and the part from Motijheel to Kamalapur will be completed within 2025, said the minister.

After the Metro Rail project is completed, from Uttara North to Kamalapur the distance covered will be 22 kilometres.

There will be 24 sets of trains with six coaches each, which will be increased to eight in future.

From Uttara to Motijheel the metro rail will be able to transport 60,000 people per hour and 5 lakh people per day.

The total cost of completing the Metro Rail project is Tk33,472 crore.

The fare of Metro Rail will be Tk5 per kilometer and according to that calculation the fare from Agargaon to Uttara will be Tk60, he said during a press briefing at the Metro Rail's Agargaon station on Tuesday.

Regarding the fares of Metrorail in the country, MD of the Metro Rail project MAN Siddique said, various studies have shown that Tk42 million crore will be saved owing to Metro Rail.

"We need to compare electricity rates. The lowest possible fare has been fixed. There will not be much profit. All our stations are ready. We have not included the stations in between [Agargaon and Uttara] as people are not used to Metro Rail. All the stations will be opened on March 26 next year. We are in no rush.