17-member committee formed for July Mass Uprising Memorial Museum

Information and Broadcasting Adviser Md Nahid Islam talking to reporters in front of Ganabhaban in Dhaka city on Saturday, 2 November, 2024. Photo: BSS

The interim government today (2 November) formed a 17-member committee for the July Mass Uprising Memorial Museum with writer and filmmaker Dr Ebadur Rahman as its convener.

Besides, Chief Adviser's Special Assistant Md Mahfuz Alam will act as the joint convenor of the committee.

Information and Broadcasting Adviser Md Nahid Islam announced the committee at a press briefing in front of Ganabhaban in Dhaka city, according to a ministry press release issued today.

The other committee members included writer and human rights activist Mustain Billah; Jagannath University Fine Arts Department teacher Jahid Sabuj; National University Anthropology Department teacher Dr Nurul Momen Bhuiyan; photographer, teacher and Director of Research and Publication Department of Shilpakala Academy Tanzim Wahab; writer and researcher Sahul Ahmed Munna; architect Marina Tabassum; the director general of Bangladesh National Museum; the director general of Department of Archaeology; the chief engineer of Public Works Department; Department of Architecture Additional Chief Architect Md Asifur Rahman Bhuiyan; the president or representative of the Institute of Architects Bangladesh; architect Bayezid Mahbub Khandaker; and architect Tanzim Hasan Selim of Design Works Group, read the release.

Besides, one or two student representatives will be inducted into the committee later on, it added.

Talking to reporters, Nahid said the memories of repression during the past 16 years in Bangladesh and the history of the students' movement and victory will be preserved in the museum.

He, however, said that they are considering building a replica of "Aynaghar", or "The House of Mirror" – the infamous black site or detention centre run by the AL regime – in the museum that will be set up as a research centre.

Mahfuz Alam while talking to reporters also said that the people of Bangladesh destroyed the arrogance of the fascist government after entering into Ganabhaban on 5 August. In the last 16 years, the Ganabhaban became a place of suffering for the common people, he added.