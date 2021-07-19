17-km long tailback on Dhaka-Tangail Highway

The 17km long tailback can be seen from various areas of Tangain upazila. Photo/TBS

A 17-kilometre- long tailback has been created on the Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu highway on Monday morning due to the pressure of home-bound people and cattle-laden vehicles ahead of Eid.

Drivers and passengers - especially women and children - are suffering as the gruesome traffic jam was reported from on the north-bound lane of the Bridge to Rasulpur in Tangail Sadar Upazila.

Tangail Superintendent of Police Sanjit Kumar BPM said, "603 cops were working on the highway to ease traffic congestion in the Tangail part."

Apart from this, about 200 highway police are also working.