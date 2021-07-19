17-km long tailback on Dhaka-Tangail Highway

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 July, 2021, 09:05 am
Last modified: 19 July, 2021, 09:12 am

Related News

17-km long tailback on Dhaka-Tangail Highway

Tangail Superintendent of Police Sanjit Kumar BPM said, “603 cops were working on the highway to ease traffic congestion in the Tangail part”

TBS Report
19 July, 2021, 09:05 am
Last modified: 19 July, 2021, 09:12 am
The 17km long tailback can be seen from various areas of Tangain upazila. Photo/TBS
The 17km long tailback can be seen from various areas of Tangain upazila. Photo/TBS

A 17-kilometre- long tailback has been created on the Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu highway on Monday morning due to the pressure of home-bound people and cattle-laden vehicles ahead of Eid.

Drivers and passengers - especially women and children - are suffering as the gruesome traffic jam was reported from on the north-bound lane of the Bridge to Rasulpur in Tangail Sadar Upazila.

Tangail Superintendent of Police Sanjit Kumar BPM said, "603 cops were working on the highway to ease traffic congestion in the Tangail part." 

Apart from this, about 200 highway police are also working.

Top News

Tailback / Dhaka-Tangail highway

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

17h | Videos
TBS Money: Expansion of digital workplace during pandemic

TBS Money: Expansion of digital workplace during pandemic

17h | Videos
TBS Money: Job opportunities at Brac Bank's career talk

TBS Money: Job opportunities at Brac Bank's career talk

18h | Videos
TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

3
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

4
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

5
Logo of One Bank. Picture: Collected
Banking

ONE Bank: Pay cut for staff, high dividend for owners

6
Factory closure a suicidal move, say RMG exporters fearing losses
RMG

Factory closure a suicidal move, say RMG exporters fearing losses