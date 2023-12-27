17 Cox's Bazar local representatives allege threatened to be 'picked-up' unless they work for a certain candidate

TBS Report
27 December, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2023, 08:42 pm

The Election Commission must scrutinise the candidates adequately to ensure a fair election. Photo: Collected
A total of 17 local representatives, including a Union parishad (UP) chairman from Cox's Bazar-1 constituency have alleged that they have been threatened to be "picked-up" unless they campaign for a certain candidate in the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sagsad (JS) polls.

The Election Commission (EC) received the application on Tuesday (27 December), signed by 17 local representatives. However, EC officials say they will send the application to Cox's Bazar Superintendent of Police (SP) to take necessary action.

"We are being threatened to be picked up. In this situation we have made an application to the CEC, other Election Commissioners, Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers for security," said Dulahazara UP Chairman Hasanul Islam Adar, one of the 17 local representatives who made the allegation.

He told reporters that all 17 people are supporters of the incumbent MP and the recently expelled president of the Upazila Awami League (AL), Zafar Alam, who is an independent candidate for the Cox's Bazar-1 constituency.

"As the AL candidate lost candidacy due to debt default. We are being intimidated from various quarters to work for another candidate," he alleged. 

EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said, "The 17 local representatives are not candidates for the parliamentary elections. If they were candidates, the matter would be under our jurisdiction. We will send the application to the police. Because it is the responsibility of the police to provide security."

Cox's Bazar

