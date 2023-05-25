17 BNP leaders, activists sent to jail over Dhanmondi clash

A Dhaka court on Wednesday (24 May) sent 17 activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, including BNP executive committee member Sheikh Rabiul Alam, to jail, pending further legal procedures, in a case filed over a clash with police near Dhaka City College.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mamunur Rashid passed the order on Wednesday.

The court also granted one-day remand to 20 leaders and activists for interrogation in custody.

Earlier on Wednesday, police from Dhanmondi and New Market police stations produced 37 leaders and activists of BNP and its affiliates before the court. Of them, 27 were accused in a case filed with Dhanmondi Police Station and 10 in a case filed with New Market Police Station.

Dhanmondi police station sought three-day remand for 12 of the 27 accused. While the New Market police station sought a five-day remand for 10 accused.

On Tuesday, police clashed with BNP leaders and activists in front of City College in the capital's Dhanmondi area after the party's pre-scheduled march programme to press home their 10-point demand, including holding the next general election under a non-party caretaker government.

Police fired tear gas to disperse the opposition crowd. A BRTC bus was set on fire.

Two cases were filed with Dhanmondi and New Market police station on Wednesday against 98 BNP leaders and activists including its standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy over the incident.

Among them, 52 BNP leaders and activists including dozens of unidentified people were accused in a case filed with Dhanmondi Police Station for attacking police and vandalising cars during the party's march on the day.

Meanwhile, 46 others including BNP's standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and another 400-500 unidentified people were accused in a case filed with the New Market police station.