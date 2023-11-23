17 BNP activists arrested from Savar and Dhamrai areas

Police have arrested a total of 17 BNP leaders and activists from Savar and Dhamrai areas of Dhaka.

They were arrested at different times of the day on Wednesday (22 November), officials from the concerned police stations told The Business Standard (TBS).

Among the arrestees, 3 were arrested from Savar and 14 were arrested from Dhamrai.

According to the Dhamrai police station, BNP leaders and activists gathered near the BD food factory in the Amta area of the upazila in the afternoon. Based on the information that the leaders and activists had gathered there to carry out sabotage, the police raided and arrested 14 BNP leaders and activists.

Dhamrai Police Station Inspector (Operations) Nirmal Kumar Das told TBS, "14 BNP activists have been arrested."

On the other hand, police arrested 3 BNP leaders and activists from different areas of Savar on Wednesday evening.

Savar model police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Deepak Chandra Saha said, "3 BNP leaders and activists have been arrested in sabotage cases."