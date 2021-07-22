17 Bangladeshis drown in Tunisia shipwreck: Red Crescent

Bangladesh

Reuters
22 July, 2021, 09:45 am
Last modified: 22 July, 2021, 09:57 am

Related News

17 Bangladeshis drown in Tunisia shipwreck: Red Crescent

The boat set off from Libya's Zuwara towards Europe

Reuters
22 July, 2021, 09:45 am
Last modified: 22 July, 2021, 09:57 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

At least 17 Bangladeshi migrants drowned in a shipwreck off Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy from Libya, while more than 380 were rescued by the coastguard, the Tunisian Red Crescent said on Wednesday.

The boat had set off from Zuwara, on Libya's northwest coast, carrying migrants from Syria, Egypt, Sudan, Eritrea, Mali and Bangladesh, the humanitarian organisation said.

"17 Bengali died and more than 380 other migrants rescued in a boat that set off from Libya's Zuwara towards Europe," Red Crescent official Mongi Slim said.

In recent months, several people have drowned off the Tunisian coast, with an increase in the frequency of attempted crossings to Europe from Tunisia and Libya towards Italy as the weather has improved.

Hundreds of thousands of people have made the perilous Mediterranean crossing in recent years, many of them fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa and the Middle East.

Arrivals in Italy, one of the main migrant routes into Europe, had been falling in recent years, but numbers picked up again in 2021.

Top News

Tunisia / shipwreck / Bangladeshi / death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

2d | Videos
TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

2d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

2d | Videos
TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link
Infrastructure

Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link

2
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

3
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

4
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

5
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

6
Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities
Economy

Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities