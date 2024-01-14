17 Bangladeshi exhibitors showcased innovations at Heimtextil 2024

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Heimtextil 2024 came to a successful end. With over 2800 exhibitors from 60+ countries globally, 17 Bangladeshi exhibitors took the opportunity to showcase their products such as bedsheets, towels, kitchen linen and other home textile products internationally.

At Heimtextil 2024, sustainability was presented in its dedicated area Econogy Hub (formerly Green Village) of Hall 12.0. Thirty exhibitors showcased a special interest in sustainable practices at the leading international trade fair for home and contract textiles.

Bangladeshi exhibitors aimed to establish connections with a global audience, reaching beyond European buyers, and sought engagement with individuals from various sectors and subsectors within the international textile industry.

17 companies from Bangladesh showcased their products in Halls 10, 6, and 4, featuring bed linen, kitchen linen, and towels. Renowned companies such as ACS Textiles (Bangladesh) Ltd, Karupannya Rangpur Ltd, Towel Tex Ltd, and Zaber & Zubair Fabrics Limited were among the participants.

The Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) organised the pavilion at the exhibition, which featured 06 companies.

Md. Naser Kamal, the Managing Director of Stylus Towels Ltd, expressed satisfaction with the exhibition, stating, "The exhibition was excellent, and we connected with buyers from around the world. We are optimistic about fostering successful business relationships with them.

Mohammed Moniruzzaman, Managing Director of Neel Nagar Industries, showed his pleasure while talking about Heimtextil 2024. They are participating for the second time in Heimtextil and they are very content with the fair.

