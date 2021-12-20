16th South Asian Management Forum held at IUBAT

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 16th South Asian Management Forum (SAMF) of the Association of Management Development Institutions in South Asia (AMDISA) took place at IUBAT Permanent Campus, Uttara, Dhaka from 17-18 December.

The theme was "Impact of Pandemic on Business and Management: Strategies for Sustainability and Growth".

The forum ended through a valedictory ceremony held on 18 December, reads a press release.

The ceremony began with the national anthem followed by paying homage to the freedom fighters. Prof Khair Jahan Sogra, dean of College of Business Administration offered welcome address and Hasanuzzaman Tushar, the conference manager reported on the two-day conference activities.

Over 97 abstracts and 51 research papers from different countries of the world were received in the forum. Among the papers and abstracts, 25 were from India, 3 from Sri Lanka, 3 from Nepal, 2 from Maldives, 2 from China, 2 from Malaysia and 60 were from Bangladesh.

Researchers and educationists from these countries presented papers and abstracts in parallel sessions on management, digital education, healthcare services, human resources, finance, marketing and research focusing on the strategies to meet the challenge posed by Covid Pandemic.

The best paper award among those published in the South Asian Journal of Management was declared by its editor Prof Mathew J Manimala, added the statement.

Dr Shamsul Alam, minister of state for the Ministry of Planning was the chief guest of the valedictory ceremony.

Dr Alam stated that over the last decade, the Government of Bangladesh had set development targets, prepared plans to achieve the targets, implemented the plans successfully and achieved targets on time.

IBA Director and AMDISA Vice-President Prof Mohammad Abdul Momen was connected online as the special guest of the ceremony. He stated that he believes the global business chambers would be able to set guidelines to deal with the adverse aftermath of the pandemic.

In the presence of the IUBAT Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hamida Akhtar Begum and the large audience, the Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Abdur Rab presented crests to the chief guest and the special guest.

In his presidential speech, Prof Dr Abdur Rab stated that Bangladesh got the opportunity of hosting the Forum after 14 years and IUBAT is proud to be the host. He expressed optimism that the Forum shall play vital role in guiding the business organizations of the region in addressing challenges of Corona pandemic. IUBAT shall continue its effort to organise similar events for businessmen, policy makers and the other organisations, he added.  

