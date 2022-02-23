16th International Short Film Festival Dhaka to kick off 25 Feb

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
23 February, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 04:22 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The 16th International Short and Free Film Festival Dhaka 2022 is slated to start on 25 February. 

Hosted by Bangladesh Short Film Forum, The festival will showcase 414 films from 130 countries, said a press release. 

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid MP will inaugurate the function. 

The exhibition will include more than 60 short films recently screened at Cannes, Berlin, Acker, Sundance, Locarno and Busan Film Festivals, the organisers said at a press conference held Wednesday (23 February).

Other events of the festival include Bangladesh Panorama, Alamgir Kabir Memorial Lecture, National Film Dialogue, Lifetime Achievement Award, Retrospective and Masterclass of Indian Filmmaker RV Ramani, seminar and a special documentary session on the occasion of Bangabandhu's birth centenary. 

A total of three awards will be given to the best films among the short films screened at the festival. 

Hiralal Sen Lifetime Achievement Award will be given to eminent filmmakers Tanvir Mokammel and Manzarehasin Murad. 

The main venue of the festival is the Music and Dance Auditorium and Gallery Auditorium of Shilpakala Academy. Every day four films will be screened at 11am, 3pm, 5pm and 7 pm respectively.

Films will also be screened at the National Museum and Bangladesh Film Archive.

The curtains for the festival will fall on 4 March. 

Festival director Syed Imran Hossain Kirmani read out a written statement at the press conference. Also present were Nasir Uddin Yusuf Bachchu, Manzarehasin Murad, Zahidur Rahim Anjan, Junaid Ahmed Halim and Zahirul Islam Kochi.

 

