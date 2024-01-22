16th International Plastics, Packaging and Printing Fair starts Wednesday

BPGMEA President Samim Ahmed speaks at a press conference in Dhaka on Monday (22 January). Photo: Jahir Rayhan

The 16th International Plastics, Packaging and Printing Industrial Fair (IPF-2024) will begin from Wednesday (24 January) at the International Convention City Bashundhara in Dhaka to showcase the latest plastics, digital printing and packaging machinery.

About 761 companies from 21 countries will participate in the four-day-long fair to showcase their products in 961 stalls.

Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BPGMEA) and Yorkers Trade and Marketing Service Co Ltd is jointly organising the fair which will continue till 27 January, said BPGMEA President Samim Ahmed in a press conference at BPGMEA conference room in Dhaka on Monday.

Samim Ahmed ‍said the fair will be attended by manufacturers and suppliers of various types of plastic products used in the country.

Among the 961 booths, 800 are of 600 foreign companies and 161 of 54 domestic companies participating in the 2024 fair, he added.

The domestic companies are participating in 15 categories including plastic household items, crockeries, packaging materials, plastic mould, toys items, pharmaceuticals items, plastic furniture, melamine items, garments accessories items, PP woven bag, automobile, and electric & electronic items.

On the other hand, companies from different countries will display different types of plastic products manufacturing machines and catalogues of plastic injection moulding machine, PP woven bag machine, packaging machine, flexographic printing machine, PET blow machine, and plastic bag making machine.

According to EPB data, Bangladesh ranks 12th in exports of plastic products. If accounts of hidden exports (including garment accessories) are included, the position becomes sixth, said the BPGMEA President.

According to the EPB data, the country's total plastics export in the 2022-2023 fiscal year was $209.86 million. About 12 lakh people are employed by the sector.