16th International Plastics, Packaging and Printing Fair starts Wednesday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 January, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2024, 05:35 pm

Related News

16th International Plastics, Packaging and Printing Fair starts Wednesday

TBS Report
22 January, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2024, 05:35 pm
BPGMEA President Samim Ahmed speaks at a press conference in Dhaka on Monday (22 January). Photo: Jahir Rayhan
BPGMEA President Samim Ahmed speaks at a press conference in Dhaka on Monday (22 January). Photo: Jahir Rayhan

The 16th International Plastics, Packaging and Printing Industrial Fair (IPF-2024) will begin from Wednesday (24 January) at the International Convention City Bashundhara in Dhaka to showcase the latest plastics, digital printing and packaging machinery.

About 761 companies from 21 countries will participate in the four-day-long fair to showcase their products in 961 stalls.

Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BPGMEA) and Yorkers Trade and Marketing Service Co Ltd is jointly organising the fair which will continue till 27 January, said BPGMEA President Samim Ahmed in a press conference at BPGMEA conference room in Dhaka on Monday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Samim Ahmed ‍said the fair will be attended by manufacturers and suppliers of various types of plastic products used in the country.

Among the 961 booths, 800 are of 600 foreign companies and 161 of 54 domestic companies participating in the 2024 fair, he added. 

The domestic companies are participating in 15 categories including plastic household items, crockeries, packaging materials, plastic mould, toys items, pharmaceuticals items, plastic furniture, melamine items, garments accessories items, PP woven bag, automobile, and electric & electronic items.

On the other hand, companies from different countries will display different types of plastic products manufacturing machines and catalogues of plastic injection moulding machine, PP woven bag machine, packaging machine, flexographic printing machine, PET blow machine, and plastic bag making machine.

According to EPB data, Bangladesh ranks 12th in exports of plastic products. If accounts of hidden exports (including garment accessories) are included, the position becomes sixth, said the BPGMEA President.

According to the EPB data, the country's total plastics export in the 2022-2023 fiscal year was $209.86 million. About 12 lakh people are employed by the sector.

Events

plastic fair / Plastics, Printing and Packaging / Fair / Plastics, Packaging and Printing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Tommy Mäkinen and the Evolution VI combination led to many title wins for Mitsubishi which later led to the brand building a limited Tommy Mäkinen Edition Evo VI to pay homage to the driver. Photo: Collected

A rally icon and a street legend: The Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution

5h | Wheels
The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is a vast exercise in decadence. Photo: Bloomberg

You're all paying attention to the wrong Davos

9h | Panorama
Print-on-demand is increasing “self-publishing” at the individual level, with the opportunity to print small volumes of books at relatively low cost. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Print-on-demand: The future of publishing in Bangladesh?

10h | Panorama
While Khadi boasts a rich historical and cultural heritage, its appeal is amplified by its minimal eco-impact. Photo: Courtesy

‘Freedom fabric’ Khadi: Past Perfect. How will the future look?

18h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

"Capital market has not accelerated due to lack of good companies"

"Capital market has not accelerated due to lack of good companies"

1h | Videos
Benchmark rice prices to be set to crack down on manipulators

Benchmark rice prices to be set to crack down on manipulators

4h | Videos
After importers’ protest, cardiac stent prices may rise again

After importers’ protest, cardiac stent prices may rise again

6h | Videos
Mustard cultivation has increased in Satkhira

Mustard cultivation has increased in Satkhira

5h | Videos