1,674 children killed in road crashes in two years: Survey

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 May, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2022, 04:03 pm

At least 1,674 children, under the age of 18 years, died in road accidents across the country in the last two years, according to a Road Safety Foundation report.

Road Safety Foundation revealed the data at a press conference on Thursday morning.

The report compiled the data of accidents from January 2020 to April 2022. 

Of the total deceased, 331 were passengers of different vehicles, which is 19.77% of the total deaths.

Besides, 1,027 children were killed while crossing roads or walking along the roads, accounting for 61.35% of the total deaths during the period.

Some 48 or about 2.86% of children who were working as helpers on trucks, pickup vans, tractor, dam truck, or other goods laden vehicles died in different road accidents while 268 kids lost their lives while on two-wheelers, accounting for 16% of the total deaths, as per the report.

During the survey, RSF found that 72 (21.75%) children died as bus passengers, 25 children (7.55%) as occupants of private cars, microbuses and ambulances, 183 as passengers of three wheelers and 51 as passengers of unauthorised three-wheel vehicles.

